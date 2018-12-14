Aston Martin To Save Its Classic Cars With Reversible EV Powertrain

To ensure that antique car lovers can still take their classic Astons out for a drive in the future, Aston Martin has come up with a reversible EV powertrain using expertise gained from building the RapidE.

The EV powertrain comes in the form of a cassette system. It was designed by the automaker’s historic arm called Aston Martin Works and is here to “mitigate any future legislation to restrict the use of classic cars,” as the British-based brand describes it. The device is mounted on the original powertrain (engine and transmission) mounting points and is then monitored by a screen which is said to be fitted “discreetly” into the cabin.

What’s poetic is that the first car to try this tech out is a 1970 DB6 Mk2 Volante, a car which was originally handcrafted in the same facility where Aston Martin Works is based – the Newport Pagneli plant.

According to Aston Martin, the idea behind a removable EV powertrain is so that the original fuel-burning powertrain can be reinstated if need be. The automaker sees this as a way to offer “owners the reassurance of knowing their car is future-proofed and socially responsible, yet still an authentic Aston Martin.”

Owners of classic Astons should be able to take their cars in for conversions from as early as 2019. The alteration will be carried out in-house (of course). Although no power figures have been mentioned, company CEO Andy Palmer sees this as a way of Aston Martin showing its awareness of environmental and social pressures that threaten the future of classic cars, adding that they are not only looking at their new and future models, but also embracing their heritage.