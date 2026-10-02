Aston Martin Delays First EV Until At Least 2033 As V8 And V12 Live On

Aston Martin is in no rush to abandon the combustion engine, with CEO Adrian Hallmark confirming that the company’s first fully electric production car is now unlikely to arrive before 2033.

The British manufacturer had previously been working towards an EV launch before the end of the decade, itself a delay from an earlier 2027 target. Those plans have changed again as Aston Martin responds to shifting legislation and, more importantly, what its customers actually want.

Rather than committing to a fixed EV launch date, the company is preparing several different scenarios for individual markets while keeping its V8 and V12 engines alive for as long as regulations allow.

First Aston Martin EV Could Arrive Between 2033 And 2035

Hallmark says the pace at which EV demand and legislation are changing makes it increasingly difficult for manufacturers to lock themselves into long-term product plans.

As things stand, Aston Martin believes it only needs a battery-electric model for regulatory reasons as the industry approaches 2035. That gives the company a likely window between 2033 and 2035 for its first EV.

Hallmark’s position is that Aston Martin isn’t rejecting electric cars altogether. Instead, it is delaying the point at which it commits significant money to developing and launching one.

Until then, the company’s range will remain predominantly powered by internal combustion engines.

Lucid And Mercedes-Benz Partnerships Remain Important

Aston Martin already has access to electric vehicle technology through its agreement with Lucid, while its longstanding technical relationship with Mercedes-Benz covers areas including powertrains and electronic systems.

Interestingly, delaying the EV programme could ultimately work in Aston Martin’s favour. By the time it begins making serious use of the Lucid partnership, the technology available could be considerably more advanced than what was on the table when the original agreement was signed.

The Mercedes-Benz relationship is also expected to deepen as Aston Martin develops its next generation of vehicles.

For now, spending on its future EV programme remains relatively small and is focused primarily on research and evaluating different technologies. Hallmark believes the company has roughly another three years before major investment decisions need to be made.

V8 And V12 Engines Are Staying

For Aston Martin enthusiasts, the bigger news is what happens between now and 2035.

The manufacturer has developed a product roadmap designed to keep both its V8 and V12 engines compliant through to the end of the current regulatory window.

Electrification will still play a role, but Hallmark indicated that conventional hybrid systems are more likely than widespread adoption of plug-in hybrid powertrains. The additional weight associated with larger plug-in hybrid batteries is something Aston Martin would rather avoid where possible.

This approach makes particular sense for a manufacturer whose cars are sold on performance, character and driving experience rather than outright efficiency.

Between 2030 and 2035, Aston Martin expects to replace its entire model range with a new generation of products. The aim will be to make significant improvements in performance, quality and overall capability while retaining combustion engines wherever regulations permit.

Aston Martin’s Turnaround Is Taking Longer Than Expected

Hallmark, who joined Aston Martin from Bentley in September 2024, has also acknowledged that improving the company’s underlying business has taken longer than initially anticipated.

He previously suggested the turnaround could take around 18 months, but after taking charge he discovered greater operational and cost-related challenges than expected.

Much of that restructuring work has now been completed, according to Hallmark, although Aston Martin still has to address the imbalance between its manufacturing facilities.

Gaydon currently handles sports car production, while St Athan is responsible for the DBX SUV family. Greater utilisation of the two sites is expected as the next wave of models arrives.

The recently revealed Aston Martin DBX GT is one example of how the company is expanding its existing combustion-powered range rather than rushing towards an all-electric replacement.

More Aston Martin Valhalla Variants Could Be Coming

Aston Martin’s mid-engined Valhalla will also play a bigger role than simply being a single limited-production hypercar.

Hallmark suggested that the company is considering a derivative featuring a different roof configuration, strongly hinting at an open-top version.

Aston Martin has invested heavily in the Valhalla platform and intends to use that engineering for additional low-volume models in the future.

The production Aston Martin Valhalla combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with three electric motors, demonstrating the type of high-performance hybrid technology likely to become increasingly important to the brand.

South Africa is also receiving a small allocation of the Valhalla, with at least four examples previously confirmed for the local market.

The strategy is becoming increasingly clear. Aston Martin will electrify where it needs to, but it isn’t prepared to retire the V8 and V12 prematurely simply to meet an arbitrary product deadline.

For enthusiasts, that should mean several more years of combustion-powered Aston Martins before the company’s electric era properly begins.