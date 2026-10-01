Aston Martin DBX GT Revealed As A More Luxurious 717 HP (535 kW) Super SUV

Aston Martin is expanding the DBX family with a new GT variant, shifting the focus away from outright aggression and towards comfort, refinement and understated luxury.

The new Aston Martin DBX GT has been created for buyers who still want serious performance but prefer a more restrained approach than the increasingly focused DBX S. In many ways, it brings some of the character of the original DBX back into the range, only with considerably more power.

DBX GT Packs 717 HP But Takes A Softer Approach

There is nothing particularly relaxed about the engine. The DBX GT uses the same twin-turbocharged V8 as the DBX S, producing 717 hp (535 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.

Despite its more comfort-focused setup, Aston Martin claims the GT will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.3 seconds.

The difference lies in how that performance is delivered. Where the DBX S has been developed as the sharper and more aggressive member of the family, the GT is aimed at buyers looking for a quieter, more luxurious high-performance SUV.

It effectively fills the space once occupied by the original DBX, which disappeared from the range in 2024 when the DBX 707 became the sole offering.

Aston Martin Takes Aim At The Bentley Bentayga

Pricing is expected to start at around £207,000 (approximately R4,508,315), putting the DBX GT directly into Bentley Bentayga territory.

That also gives Aston Martin a clearer split within the DBX range. The GT can target luxury-focused SUVs such as the Bentayga, while the DBX S remains positioned against more performance-driven machinery including the Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue.

Visually, Aston Martin has deliberately toned things down.

The aggressive honeycomb grille of the DBX S has been replaced by a new dual-vane design, available in either bright chrome or a darker metallic finish.

Bright silver metal is also used for the side strakes, while the lower sections of the body are painted to match the exterior colour. This is a noticeable departure from the DBX S, which makes much greater use of contrasting black aerodynamic elements.

At the rear, the four exhaust outlets are positioned horizontally rather than being stacked vertically in pairs.

New Wheels And Quieter Tyres

Aston Martin has developed a set of GT-specific 22-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tyres.

The tyre choice is deliberate, with the company prioritising ride comfort and reduced road noise over outright performance. Buyers wanting something more visually imposing can upgrade to optional 23-inch wheels.

The changes may be subtle individually, but together they give the GT a noticeably cleaner and more traditional luxury SUV appearance.

More Comfortable Cabin For The DBX GT

The biggest changes are arguably found inside.

Aston Martin has redesigned the seats and added a layer of memory foam to improve comfort and support over longer journeys.

The outer rear seats receive similar treatment and are now intended to feel more like individual chairs rather than part of a conventional rear bench. A centre position remains available, however, allowing the DBX GT to accommodate five people when required.

Aston Martin has also introduced anodised metal finishes for the drive selector and various switches, while buyers can choose from a selection of GT-specific multi-colour upholstery combinations.

The idea is to make the cabin feel less overtly sporting and more like a genuine luxury GT.

Aston Martin Works On Reducing Cabin Noise

Improved sound insulation and changes to the body structure have been introduced to make the GT quieter at cruising speeds.

Aston Martin claims a 13% improvement in what is known as the articulation index, essentially making conversations and phone calls easier to hear while travelling.

The suspension has also been given a softer calibration to improve compliance over rougher roads.

Throttle mapping has been adjusted at the same time, with a smoother and more progressive response intended to make the considerable performance easier to manage in everyday driving.

Even the exhaust has been altered. In Normal mode, the DBX GT adopts a quieter character to suit its luxury brief. Switch into Sport mode and the V8 is allowed to make considerably more noise.

When Will The Aston Martin DBX GT Arrive?

Aston Martin is already accepting orders for the new DBX GT, with the first customer deliveries scheduled to begin towards the end of 2026.

It is an interesting move for the British manufacturer. Rather than trying to make every version of the DBX progressively faster and more aggressive, the GT acknowledges that some buyers simply want V8 performance wrapped in a quieter and more comfortable package.

With the DBX S handling the performance end of the range, the GT gives Aston Martin a much more direct answer to the Bentley Bentayga.