BMW South Africa Set To Restore BMW 530 MLE

BMW South Africa are back at the restoration game but this time it will be

BMW 530 Motorsport Limited Edition (MLE).

Some of the men who built it more than 42 years ago unveiled a very sad looking 5 Series but it will be fully restored to its former glory.

This particular car is number 100 of South Africa-only “homologation” special built when BMW SA wanted to go racing back in the 1970’s.

BMW searched for years for a 530 MLE to restore and this is one of the only cars to have survived passed it’s 70’s heyday. Car number 100 comes with a particular pedigree – it was owned by race driver and the racing 530 MLE’s team manager Peter Kaye-Eddie, and its engine and chassis numbers are a matching set.

Powering this gem-to-be is a 3.0-litre six cylinder engine boasting figures such as 147 kW, 277 Nm, a 208 km/h top speed and a 0 to 100k m/h sprint time of 9.3 seconds. It proved to be an early step of BMW’s ventures into track oriented cars for the road.