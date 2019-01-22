NewsVideo

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition

By Zero2Turbo

If you are a car person, there is a good change you are also a watch person and if you keep up to date with both, you will know why they go hand-in-hand.

Aston Martin has teamed up with TAG to produce the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition which features unique finishes across the board, along with a timepiece to match (obviously).

At this stage we do not know if any mechanical changes were made but the DBS is a masterpiece so very likely to remain unchanged.

Related Posts

Collector Buys All Four Aston Martin Zagato Models

Aston Martin Working On In-House Straight-Six Hybrid…

Every car will be finished in Monaco Black and contrasted by red accents on the tyres, brake callipers, and badges. The wheels are also gloss black, while all the car’s aero add-ons are carbon fibre.

It’s a similar story inside, where the dominant colour is black, offset by red piping and stitching. The seat backrests are embroidered with the TAG Heuer logo, naturally.

Just 50 examples of the DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition will be built, so don’t expect to see one very easily.

You might also like
News

Collector Buys All Four Aston Martin Zagato Models

News

Aston Martin Working On In-House Straight-Six Hybrid Powertrain

News

Cosworth Squeezes Out 250 HP (186 KW) From Naturally Aspirated 3-Cylinder Engine

News

Aston Martin To Save Its Classic Cars With Reversible EV Powertrain

Video

Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 Can Rev To 11,000 rpm

News

Aston Martin Confirms DBX Name For SUV and 2019 Arrival

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us