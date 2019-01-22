If you are a car person, there is a good change you are also a watch person and if you keep up to date with both, you will know why they go hand-in-hand.

Aston Martin has teamed up with TAG to produce the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition which features unique finishes across the board, along with a timepiece to match (obviously).

At this stage we do not know if any mechanical changes were made but the DBS is a masterpiece so very likely to remain unchanged.

Every car will be finished in Monaco Black and contrasted by red accents on the tyres, brake callipers, and badges. The wheels are also gloss black, while all the car’s aero add-ons are carbon fibre.

It’s a similar story inside, where the dominant colour is black, offset by red piping and stitching. The seat backrests are embroidered with the TAG Heuer logo, naturally.

Just 50 examples of the DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition will be built, so don’t expect to see one very easily.