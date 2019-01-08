BMW M2 Gran Coupé Coming This Year

Render via Autocar

Sometime last year we reported that the rumored BMW M2 Gran Coupé was no longer happening but a new report from Autocar very much confirms that the more practical M2 will arrive later this year with next-gen infotainment technology.

The 2 Series Gran Coupé will be revealed later this year before going on sale in December with a 365 hp (272 kW) M variant to take on the Audi RS3 Sedan and the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.

It will retain a longitudinally mounted engine and rear-wheel drive, making it a unique offering compared with its rivals, which use transversely mounted engines and four-wheel drive.

BMW’s intention is that this format will provide the new M car with more engaging driving traits than its Audi and Mercedes competition. The company believes there is sufficient scope within its future line-up to accommodate an additional model riding on its widely used rear-wheel-drive platform, hence the introduction of the 2 Series Gran Coupé.