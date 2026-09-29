Legendary BMW Tuner AC Schnitzer Has Been Saved

AC Schnitzer’s future is looking considerably brighter after Dutch company AM Group confirmed it will acquire the legendary BMW tuning brand from the Kohl Group in November.

The deal effectively rescues AC Schnitzer from its planned closure and means the Aachen-based tuner will make it to its 40th anniversary with new ownership, fresh investment and some familiar names from the aftermarket world involved.

Earlier this year, it was announced that AC Schnitzer would cease operations after almost four decades in business. Rising development costs, increasingly complicated certification requirements and changes in the tuning market were among the challenges facing the company.

AM Group Takes Control Of AC Schnitzer

AM Group is based in Rotterdam and already owns a collection of automotive businesses, including British modifier Urban Automotive.

That connection could prove particularly useful for AC Schnitzer. Urban has developed a strong reputation for producing its own carbon fibre aerodynamic components, particularly for high-end SUVs, while AM Group also has composite specialists within its portfolio.

Bringing that manufacturing and development experience together with AC Schnitzer’s long history of modifying BMW and MINI products opens the door to some interesting possibilities.

For BMW fans, it should also mean that AC Schnitzer’s familiar combination of aerodynamic upgrades, wheels, suspension and performance enhancements will continue rather than disappearing at the end of 2026.

Imran Arshad To Lead AC Schnitzer In The UK

Another significant part of the announcement is the appointment of Imran Arshad as Managing Director of AC Schnitzer in the UK.

Arshad is well known within BMW tuning circles as the co-founder of Evolve Automotive and Eventuri. Evolve has spent years developing modified BMWs, while Eventuri has become one of the better-known manufacturers of high-performance carbon fibre intake systems.

That experience makes Arshad a logical choice to help shape the next chapter of AC Schnitzer.

He sees the tuner’s established focus on engineering, design and attention to detail as the foundation for its future, rather than something that needs to be reinvented completely.

AC Schnitzer Will Keep Its German Roots

Despite AM Group being headquartered in the Netherlands, AC Schnitzer isn’t about to lose its German identity.

A new company will be established in Germany, with existing technical documentation and TÜV certification files transferred across.

That could be particularly important going forward. One of the issues previously highlighted by AC Schnitzer was the increasingly lengthy process required to have new aftermarket components approved for sale in Germany.

A dedicated German operation should allow the company to retain the technical and regulatory foundations that have been an important part of the brand for decades.

A New Chapter For The BMW Tuning Specialist

Outgoing AC Schnitzer Managing Director Rainer Vogel described AM Group as a partner that understands what the company represents and has the resources needed to grow it in a rapidly changing market.

For enthusiasts, the takeover looks promising.

AM Group brings financial backing and manufacturing expertise, Urban Automotive adds considerable experience in the premium aftermarket sector, and Imran Arshad brings years of knowledge from the BMW tuning world.

Instead of preparing to disappear, AC Schnitzer can now start thinking about its 40th anniversary and what comes next.

Given what the company has produced over the years, including everything from tuned BMW M850i models to its more recent G45 BMW X3 upgrades, we’re glad this particular BMW tuning story isn’t over yet.