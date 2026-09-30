All-New BMW 3 Series Revealed With 437 HP (326 kW) M350 Flagship

BMW has revealed the next-generation petrol-powered 3 Series, which will continue to give buyers a combustion alternative to the new electric i3.

The new model retains familiar underpinnings but introduces a completely fresh design, upgraded technology and a significantly more powerful M350 flagship. Sales are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027, with pricing starting in the UK from £44,975 which would equate to around R980,000.

Petrol BMW 3 Series Sticks With Its Own Platform

Despite looking remarkably similar, the new 3 Series and electric BMW i3 are fundamentally different underneath.

The i3 rides on BMW’s dedicated Neue Klasse electric architecture, while the combustion-powered 3 Series continues with an evolution of the platform used by its predecessor. This allows BMW to accommodate its existing petrol engines, including the straight-six found in the new M350.

Initially, two petrol engines will be offered, both featuring 48V mild-hybrid technology and meeting Euro 7 emissions regulations. For the first time in over four decades, BMW is about to sell the 3 Series without a diesel engine.

More derivatives will follow, including plug-in hybrids, while a Touring version is also expected to join the range during 2027.

New BMW 3 Series Is Bigger Than Before

BMW has stretched the new 3 Series to 4,760 mm in length, making it 52 mm longer than the outgoing model. The wheelbase has increased by just 10 mm, so most of that additional length sits outside the passenger compartment.

Rear passenger space should improve slightly, although luggage capacity has actually dropped. The boot now holds 450 litres, down 30 litres compared with its predecessor.

Despite the growth spurt, the new 3 Series remains smaller than the Audi A5 and is closely matched to the latest Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

BMW 320 Opens The Petrol Range

The entry point will initially be the BMW 320, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

It produces 208 hp (155 kW) and 330 Nm, with power sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW claims a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 7.4 seconds.

BMW M350 Packs 420 HP And Drift Mode

Far more interesting is the new BMW M350, which replaces the M340i as the performance flagship below the full-fat M3.

Priced from £66,785 (R1,452,801) in the UK, the M350 uses a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six producing 420 hp (313 kW) and 580 Nm.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends power through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, helping the M350 sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds.

Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

That puts the M350 comfortably ahead of the Audi S5 on paper, while bringing its performance increasingly close to proper M territory.

BMW has even equipped the M350 with a Drift mode capable of disconnecting the front axle and turning the car into a rear-wheel-drive machine.

Plug-In Hybrids Will Follow

BMW isn’t finished with the powertrain range.

A new generation of plug-in hybrid 3 Series models will arrive later, with electric-only range expected to improve on the roughly 97 km (60 miles) offered by the current PHEV.

Diesel models appear increasingly unlikely in markets such as the UK as emissions requirements tighten.

A new petrol-powered M3 is also coming, sitting alongside an entirely electric M3 rather than being replaced by it.

BMW has already confirmed that the next M3 will avoid a plug-in hybrid powertrain, while the electric and petrol M3 models will exist alongside one another.

Neue Klasse Looks Without Going Electric

BMW has deliberately made the combustion 3 Series and electric i3 look closely related.

There are some important differences, though.

Packaging the straight-six engine requires a longer and lower bonnet on the petrol model, while its windscreen is more upright. Interestingly, the overall length difference between the petrol and electric cars is reportedly only 5 mm.

Neue Klasse-inspired details dominate both designs, including the illuminated front treatment and distinctive rear lights.

Sport and M Sport specifications will be available, while the M350 receives several unique touches. These include yellow daytime running lights, quad exhaust outlets, larger brakes, unique badging and a subtle boot spoiler.

Wheel sizes will range from 18 to 20 inches.

Panoramic iDrive Takes Over The Cabin

Inside, the similarities between the petrol 3 Series and electric i3 become even stronger.

BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system places configurable information across the base of the windscreen, eliminating the need for a conventional instrument cluster.

Most vehicle functions are instead controlled through a large 17.9-inch central touchscreen, leaving the dashboard noticeably free of traditional buttons and switches.

The latest software also introduces more advanced driver assistance. Hands-off motorway driving will be available, including the ability to initiate a lane change by looking towards the corresponding side mirror.

BMW is also adding partially assisted urban driving functions.

Navigation and driver assistance information can now be combined into a single map display, while BMW’s built-in navigation system uses Google data for live traffic information, route planning and satellite imagery.

Other cabin changes include an available full-length glass roof, while the M350 gets its own steering wheel complete with red shift paddles.

A Familiar 3 Series With A Very Different Future

The new 3 Series is an interesting reflection of where BMW currently finds itself.

Rather than forcing buyers down a single path, the company is developing petrol and electric versions in parallel. They look similar, share much of their cabin technology and target the same segment, but underneath they are very different cars.

For enthusiasts, the M350 is likely to be the highlight. A 420 hp (313 kW) straight-six, xDrive and the ability to switch into rear-wheel-drive Drift mode makes it significantly more serious than the model it replaces.

And with another petrol M3 still coming, BMW clearly isn’t finished with the combustion-powered 3 Series just yet.