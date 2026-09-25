Riverti Automobili Is Turning The BMW M2 Into A Modern 3.0 CSL

The current BMW M2 is a seriously capable performance car, but its styling has divided opinion since day one. Italian coachbuilder Riverti Automobili thinks it has the answer, wrapping the G87 in bodywork inspired by one of BMW’s most famous creations, the 3.0 CSL.

The project is still under wraps, but a disguised running prototype has already appeared at the Tutto Bene Hillclimb in Italy. Beneath the retro bodywork sits a modern M2, although you would struggle to guess that from the outside.

Modern BMW M2 Meets Classic 3.0 CSL

Riverti has developed an almost entirely new exterior for the M2, borrowing heavily from the proportions and details of the original 1970s BMW 3.0 CSL.

Up front, the G87’s controversial face has disappeared. In its place are four round headlights, compact kidney grilles and reshaped air intakes. A bespoke bonnet and tightly-spoked wheels with a classic motorsport flavour complete the transformation.

The changes continue along the sides, where Riverti has added prominent intakes behind the doors and redesigned side skirts.

It’s arguably the rear that delivers the most drama. Heavily flared arches, distinctive taillights and a substantial fixed rear wing give the car a much stronger connection to the legendary CSL.

Will Riverti Give The M2 More Power?

Riverti has not yet revealed whether the mechanical package will receive any significant upgrades.

The current BMW M2 uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six producing 473 hp (353 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque.

Considering the scale of the body conversion and the boutique nature of the project, it would make sense for Riverti to extract a little more from the engine. For reference, the latest BMW M2 CS pushes the same basic engine architecture to 523 hp (390 kW), so there is clearly plenty of headroom.

For now, however, any performance upgrades remain speculation.

Interior Still A Mystery

Riverti has yet to show the cabin, leaving another major part of the project unanswered.

A completely reworked interior would certainly suit the coachbuilt exterior, particularly if the company plans to position the car as a highly exclusive collector’s piece rather than simply an elaborate M2 body conversion.

Pricing and production numbers also remain under wraps.

With a functioning prototype already tackling a hillclimb, however, this isn’t merely a design exercise. Riverti’s modern interpretation of the BMW 3.0 CSL is very real, and a full reveal shouldn’t be too far away.