BMW X3 M50 xDrive Gets 437 HP (326 kW) Power Boost And New Black Package

The BMW X3 M50 xDrive is about to become a little more serious, with BMW confirming a substantial power increase alongside a new Black Package that brings a darker, more motorsport-inspired look.

Set to become available from December, the Black Package is exclusive to the X3 M50 xDrive and adds a selection of exterior and cabin upgrades. More importantly, the flagship X3’s 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine is being turned up from 293 kW to 326 kW.

BMW X3 M50 Black Package Adds Some Motorsport Flavour

Visually, the new Black Package leans heavily into the M Performance character of the X3 M50 xDrive.

One of the biggest changes is the arrival of 22-inch Polygon 1134 M Black light-alloy wheels, increasing the maximum wheel size offered on the model by an inch. Other M alloy wheel designs will remain available as optional extras.

The M Sport brake callipers are finished in high-gloss black and feature monochrome M logos, while the usual M badging and model designation receive a similar treatment. These are finished in high-gloss black with contrasting silver outlines.

It is not a radical transformation, but the darker detailing should suit the X3 M50’s already fairly aggressive design.

Alcantara Takes Over The Cabin

BMW has carried the theme inside, where Alcantara and carbon-look finishes are used to create a more performance-focused atmosphere.

Black BMW Individual Alcantara covers sections of the driver’s side dashboard, the area surrounding the central display and the wireless smartphone charging tray. The same material appears on the door panels and centre console armrest.

The seats combine black Alcantara and Veganza with blue stitching and piping, while the M logos are embossed directly into the Alcantara headrests.

Even the floor mats receive some attention, gaining blue piping and small M-colour flag details.

BMW Individual CraftedClarity glass applications are also used on selected controls, while the M steering wheel receives an exclusive leather-covered airbag section.

BMW X3 M50 Power Jumps To 326 kW

The more important change is under the bonnet.

BMW has increased output from the 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo straight-six petrol engine by 33 kW, taking peak power from 293 kW to 326 kW.

The engine continues to use 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, but the additional power makes a noticeable difference to the numbers.

The upgraded X3 M50 xDrive can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, compared with 4.6 seconds for the original 293 kW version. Using the one-foot rollout measurement method, BMW quotes an even quicker 4.1-second run.

Importantly, the extra power is not exclusive to cars fitted with the Black Package. All updated BMW X3 M50 xDrive models will receive the 326 kW engine.

The revised straight-six also complies with Euro 7 emissions requirements.

While the Black Package and additional power are reserved for the X3 M50 xDrive, BMW says the wider X3 range will receive a number of targeted product updates at the same time.

The company has not detailed all of those changes yet, but the improvements suggest BMW is already refining the fourth-generation X3 relatively early in its lifecycle.