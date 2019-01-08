New Bentley Continental GT Convertible Pricing For South Africa

The new Bentley Continental GT Convertible dropped it’s top towards the end of last year and with the first units scheduled to arrive in South Africa around June, how much will it set you back?

As a reminder you get a soft top which can be deployed or stowed in 19 seconds, with the car travelling up to 50 km/h (30 mph).

Underneath the large hood sits the familiar twin-turbo 6.0-litre W12 paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The figures remain the same with its fixed-roof sibling, meaning 626 hp (467 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.

Cutting off the roof means the Convertible gains 160 kg but it has the same 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds as the Coupe and the same top speed of 333 km/h.

If you want to add one to your garage in South Africa, you will need to part with a minimum (base price) of R3,750,000. If you are after something a little more special like the First Edition you can add just over R1 million to that price tag.

If you would like to see one, Bentley Johannesburg have one sitting on their floor for demo and display purposes.