Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World

Just like that Bentley reveal the Bentayga Speed by telling everyone that it has become the fastest production SUV in the world.

It recorded a top speed of 306 km/h (190 mph) which makes it 0.8 km/h (0.5 mph) faster than the Lamborghini Urus.

The Speed, which will make its debut at Geneva motor show in March, uses a more highly tuned version of the same twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine as the standard Bentayga, raising power to 626 hp (467 kW) with torque remaining the same at 900 Nm.

Sport mode in the Bentayga Speed has received engineering tweaks intended to provide a more dynamic drive. The mode has been recalibrated to “enhance response” from the W12 engine and the eight-speed automatic gearbox, as well as the suspension and Bentley Dynamic Ride, the firm’s electric active roll control technology.

There is also a louder exhaust note and firmer suspension to “further increase driver engagement”, said Bentley.

Design changes include dark-tinted headlights, body-coloured side skirts and a prominent tailgate spoiler. The Speed also features dark-tinted front air intake grilles and 22″ alloy wheels, available in a choice of three finishes.

Inside, the Speed gets new contrast stitching, Speed badging, an illuminated ‘Speed’ tread plate and, for the first time in a Bentayga, Alcantara upholstery.

Exclusive options include carbon-ceramic brakes, 22-way adjustable front seats and mood lighting.

According to Bentley South Africa it will arrive towards the end of the 3rd quarter with pricing announced closer to the time.