Ferrari Reveal F8 Tributo To Replace The 488 GTB

What you are looking at is the new Ferrari F8 Tributo which replaces the 488 GTB and closes the gap on the McLaren 720S.

Sharing its basic chassis and powertrain with previous 488 models, this is not an all-new car, but it has received a substantial design update, along with similar engine upgrades found on the track-focused 488 Pista.

The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 output matches the Pista’s 710 hp (530 kW) and 770 Nm of torque which is good for a 2.9 second sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) and a 0 to 200 km/h sprint in just 7.8 seconds (identical to the 720S). Top speed sits at 340 km/h (211 mph).

That torque figure is produced in Ferrari’s clever staged system too, gently building up the peak torque figure through the gears to give a more naturally aspirated feel to the whole powertrain.

The design is immediately recognisable as modern Ferrari and is a very good progression over the previous 488 GTB in terms of its aerodynamic efficiency and proficiency, says Ferrari. The 488 Pista’s front-mounted S-duct, for instance, is featured on the F8, increasing downforce on the front axle and smoothing airflow over the cabin. The outer ducts still feed cold air into a pair of radiators, while above the headlights are new brake ducts, cooling the standard carbon-ceramic rotors. The new horizontal LED headlights make a change from previous V8 models, which have utilised upright lighting units since the 458 Italia.

At the back you should see some gentle references to Ferrari’s past, including a return to double-roundel tail lights and a new Lexan rear screen incorporating slip vents like you might recognise from the F40.

The interior does not get a major overhaul but we dont think that is a bad thing.

The F8 Tributo will be seen in the flesh at the Geneva motor show next week, before a full launch later this year.