Mercedes-AMG S65 Sedan Final Edition Will Be The Last V12 Sedan

Mercedes-AMG recently confirmed its 2019 Geneva Motor Show line-up, which will include an S65 Final Edition that “crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class Saloon.”

After that, the V12-powered sedan will be retired, and it’s probably only a matter of time before the S65 Coupe and Convertible also get the chop.

To be completely honest this is rather sad but it is not all that surprising as AMG boss, Tobias Moers already mentioned a while back that they were planning on phasing out the V12 unit.

“There is still demand for a V12, but if you move forward with a V12 in the future, the investment will be too high, in my perspective,” Moers told Automotive News last year.

“You have to increase power, and you have to move forward with the technology in that engine. We’d better invest our money into electrified V8 vehicles.” The V12 isn’t being retired for good, however, as AMG will continue to offer the powerplant in luxury Maybach vehicles.

The shot you see above is not the actual Final Edition as the manufacturer has not released any pictures just yet. It will likely offer a new paint finish, unique wheels, and an exclusive interior with power remaining the same at 621 horsepower (463 kW).