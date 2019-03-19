Koenigsegg Jesko Already Sold Out

Before the Koenigsegg Jesko was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, 83 cars had been sold which immediately made the new Swedish hypercar a hit.

The remainder of the units have all been snapped up and all down payments received within 5 days of the debut at the motor show.

Koenigsegg Founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg mentioned on Instagram that this means the Jesko “is the highest volume production run we’ve ever planned. For it to have sold out within days of its unveiling is both humbling and a wonderful testament to the outstanding crew we have at Koenigsegg. From the visionary work of our designers, engineers and technicians to the incredible job done by our sales team and our global network of Koenigsegg dealers – it took a great team to bring the Jesko to the world. We are very thankful for the reception it’s received from the press, the public and of course, our growing family of Koenigsegg owners.

Jesko production will begin at the end of 2020 at the rate of one per week.”

You have the option of specifying your car in two variants; track or top speed. The Jesko will be homologated for road use in all relevant markets, worldwide.

Koenigsegg continued to mention that a small number of vehicles were purchased by Koenigsegg dealers to secure build slots for potential clients who could not attend the Geneva show. Aspiring clients without a Jesko build slot are encouraged to contact their Koenigsegg dealer as soon as possible.