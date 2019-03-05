Mansory Create Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mansory do no exactly play with the run-of-the-mill cars. First its the Bugatti Chiron and now its one of the most expensive SUV’s in the world, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

It has been dubbed the Mansory Billionaire and it is a collaboration with the luxury label Billionaire (a German fashion brand).

Once again the Mansory changes are rather comprehensive starting with a redesigned lower front fascia with larger air intakes and a new front spoiler. The grille and lights remain the same but the front bonnet is new with a crease line running down the middle. The fenders get new air outlets and wheel arch extensions meet the new side skirts.

At the back you will notice a roof-mounted spoiler which is a carbon fibre add-on that literally sits on top of the factory unit. The redesigned boot lid spoiler is also finished in carbon fibre. Mansory’s finishing touch adds a rear bumper with quad exhaust pipes and new air outlets.

The tuner did give the British machine some performance gains too. It gets a new rear silencer and engine management tweaks which account for around 40 hp (30 kW) and 100 Nm of torque. The final figures are 610 hp (455 kW) and 950 Nm of torque, enough to break the 5 second mark on a sprint to 100 km/h and boost top speed to 280 km/h.

The paint finish is bespoke to Mansory and uses the Billionaire brand on the rear panel. Inside, the Billionaire branding is also evident and sits encased in crocodile leather which is available for the instrument panel and seats.

To wrap it up, it is fitted with a set of Type M23 rims in 24 inches with for both the front and rear axles.

13 of these limited edition Mansory models will be built at a price starting at € 785,000.