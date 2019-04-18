News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Will Be Fastest Accelerating AMG So Far

By Zero2Turbo
Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO pictured

Until the Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar arrives next year

We all know the Mercedes-AMG team is hard at work developing the ultimate GT variant, the Black Series, but now we know it will be the fastest accelerating AMG so far after the AMG boss, Tobias Moers confirmed this.

The future range-topping coupé will be beaten only by the limited-run AMG One hypercar when it arrives in mid-2020.

The Black Series is currently under development and is expected to receive AMG’s turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine in a state of tune offering at least 630 horses. If this estimate is accurate, it will leave the AMG GT R and GT R Pro in the dust as they ‘only’ pack 577 hp.

This extra grunt will require a more focused chassis, uprated brakes, tweaked suspension and of course some menacing aerodynamics.

The 2020 arrival of the GT Black Series will mark a return for AMG’s most extreme moniker after a seven-year hiatus. The last Black Series model was based on the SLS and entered production in 2013.

