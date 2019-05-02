NewsSouth Africa

Lamborghini Huracán EVO and Huracán EVO Spyder Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Just this morning we shared the pricing for the mighty Aventador SVJ Roadster and now we have pricing for the “much more obtainable” EVO variants.

The base price for the Coupe variant will set you back R5,695,000 while the Spyder variant carries an R570k premium with a base price of R6,265,000.

Both of them pack 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engines pushing out 640 hp (477 kw) and 600 Nm of torque. This is good for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 2.9 seconds in the Coupe and 3.1 seconds in the Spyder. Both have and a top speed of 325 km/h.

The first unit(s) are expected to arrive around September this year so stay tuned.

