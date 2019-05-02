Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Pricing for South Africa

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe’s have arrived in South Africa so the next special arrival from the Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer is of course the Roadster version which was recently revealed in Geneva.

The new Aventador SVJ Roadster will be produced in a limited run of 800 units, and Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali said it would be “as fundamentally exciting to drive as the Aventador SVJ but with an added exclusivity: the option of the open air”.

So how much will it sting the wallet in South Africa? You will need to part with a minimum of R10,408,000 but as we all know these numbers can balloon with some nice optional extras and Ad Personam touches. This base price makes it R713,000 steeper than the Coupe variant.

As a reminder it packs 770 hp (566 kW) and 720 Nm of torque from their V12 which is the most powerful series production unit in Lamborghini history. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds is just 0.1 seconds slower than the Coupe but it has the same top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).