BMW 5 Series “Power BEV” Trial Vehicle Packs 10,000 Nm of Torque

By Zero2Turbo

What you are seeing here is a BMW Group trial vehicle called “Power BEV” and although it looks like an ordinary 5 Series, it is, in fact, the complete opposite.

This all-electric BMW (based on the M550i xDrive) packs more power than an M5 Competition and an astronomical amount of torque.

This experimental EV has three electric motors to offer a massive combined output of more than 720 horsepower (530 kW) and a monstrous mountain-moving torque of 7,375 lb-ft (10,000 Nm). For the sake of comparison, that’s an extra 103 hp and a mind-boggling 6,822 lb-ft (9,250 Nm) over the M5 Competition.

This enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in comfortably under three seconds which is rather impressive considering it weighs 2,404 kg.

One of the electric motors is mounted at the front axle while the other two sit at the back.

While this pure electric 5 Series won’t be going into production, it does prove BMW has what it takes to make an EV exciting for performance car enthusiasts rather than catering only to the green car crowd.

Source CNet
