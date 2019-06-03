BMW M340i xDrive Pricing for South Africa

While the BMW M fans wait in anticipation for the reveal of the all new M3, we still have the new M340i xDrive to bridge the gap.

It is set to arrive in South Africa from the 3rd quarter of the year and we have managed to obtain local pricing for the 275 kW 3 Series.

Base pricing is set at R917,915.50 which includes the C02 tax (R3,415.50). As you all know this will fly past the R1 million mark with some nice options ticked.

As a reminder, the new BMW M340i packs 382 hp (275 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. It uses a 3.0-litre straight-six unit with a single twin-scroll turbocharger. As with the current model, the engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear axle, or all four wheels in the case of an xDrive variant.

For those less power hungry people, South Africa will also be getting the 320i and 330d later this year priced from R618,138.50 and R736,026.50 respectively.