Ferrari SF90 Stradale Build Slot Already For Sale For R21 Million

Less than seven days ago, Ferrari took the covers off their most powerful road-car called the SF90 Stradale and now we have discovered that there is already a build slot for sale.

Listed on Mobile by a used car dealer located in Southern Germany, it costs €1,309,000, tax included which equates to $1,466,310 at today’s exchange rates (approx. R21.5 million). The vendor says that the car will be delivered in Q1, 2020, and can still be configured as pleased by the buyer.

This seems a little bit sketch and manufacturers have rules in place these days to avoid this sort of thing so if you are interested in this hybrid supercar purchase, make sure everything’s legit.

As a reminder, it packs a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 and three electric motors, which deliver a total system output of 986 horsepower (735 kW).

Thanks to its 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the SF90 Stradale can be driven on electric power alone for up to 25 km (16 miles). On zero-emissions mode, it is front-wheel drive, as the only thing driving the rear axle is the internal combustion engine.