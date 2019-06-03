NewsTuningVideo

Mcchip-DKR Gives Mercedes-AMG A34 341 HP (254 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes-AMG A35 is the entry-level model which leaves the factory with 301 hp (225 kW) but thanks to Mcchip-DKR you can become a little more competitive in the hot hatch match ups.

Related Posts

Hybrid 800 HP Mercedes-AMG GT 73 4-Door Coming Next Year

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe by Renntech Packs 783 HP…

The Germans at Mcchip-DKR say their Stage 1 plug-and-play package gets the A35 to 341 hp (254 kW) and 505 Nm of torque, which is 40 hp and 105 Nm more than stock. Separately, a Vmax package can be used to raise the electronic speed restriction from 250 to 285 km/h.

The acceleration portion of the video below reveals how the 100 to 200 km/h sprint time is reduced by 1.6 seconds compared to the standard model.

You might also like
News

Hybrid 800 HP Mercedes-AMG GT 73 4-Door Coming Next Year

News

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe by Renntech Packs 783 HP (584 kW)

News

First Lumma Design CLR G770 Mercedes-AMG G63 In The World Built In South Africa

News

David Coulthard Getting Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One Hypercars

News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series To Have Over 700 HP

Video

This Mercedes-AMG A45 Packs Over 600 HP (447 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us