Mcchip-DKR Gives Mercedes-AMG A34 341 HP (254 kW)

The Mercedes-AMG A35 is the entry-level model which leaves the factory with 301 hp (225 kW) but thanks to Mcchip-DKR you can become a little more competitive in the hot hatch match ups.

The Germans at Mcchip-DKR say their Stage 1 plug-and-play package gets the A35 to 341 hp (254 kW) and 505 Nm of torque, which is 40 hp and 105 Nm more than stock. Separately, a Vmax package can be used to raise the electronic speed restriction from 250 to 285 km/h.

The acceleration portion of the video below reveals how the 100 to 200 km/h sprint time is reduced by 1.6 seconds compared to the standard model.