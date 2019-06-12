Meaner Alpine A110 To Be Revealed This Weekend

Alpine has released some images on social media of what is likely a more powerful A110 sports car set to be revealed at Le Mans this weekend.

The new model will act as a rival to the more potent Porsche 718 Cayman S, Audi TT S and the brand new, resurrected Toyota Supra. However, it’s anticipated to have more of a track focus than those cars.

According to Autocar, this version will use the same turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the new Renault Megane RS, with respective power and torque figures of 296 hp (220 kW) and 400 Nm. Like the current car, it will feed its power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Sadly the Alpine is not available in South Africa.