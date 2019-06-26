Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Give New Cayenne Coupe Stylish Looks

These days, most luxury car manufacturers have special divisions to make your already special sports/supercar even more special. Porsche is no different, and they recently gave us an example of you can make your Cayenne Coupe stand out just a little bit more with their Exclusive Manufaktur programme.

Nothing drastic has changed, but this is a perfect example of how a few small details can add up to really make a car pop. Exterior wise, we can see the door handles dipped in black, the rear bumper that is painted in the body colour instead of being contrasted as well as the rear lights which are clear instead of being dark grey and red. When observing the wheels, you’ll see the centre sections a bit darker and polished on the edges.

The details on the interior aren’t immediately obvious but are once again very subtle. This particular car features white and black two-tone seats with black leather donning the rest of the exterior. Red stitching offers a nice contrast to the black. What would a performance car be without carbon fibre? You’ll see some of that at the bottom and the top of the steering wheel to give a sportier feel.

Just as a reminder, the Cayenne is offered in three variants at the moment. You can either have a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making 335 horsepower (250 kW), a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 pushing out 434 HP (324 kW), or a 541 hp (404 kW) twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8. However, hybrid variants of the car will be on the way soon.