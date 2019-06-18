Porsche Reveal 414 HP (309 kW), Naturally-Aspirated 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder

For a while now, we have known that Porsche has been in the process of developing the newest, 718 generation Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder. In fact, we have seen the very models testing here in sunny South Africa. Well good news, because Porsche has now officially unveiled the highly anticipated variants of the highly successful Cayman and Boxster.

We will begin with one of the biggest bones of contention with the 718 Cayman and Boxster – the engine. While the 4-cylinder, turbo-charged engine is more efficient and packs a bigger punch, the sound isn’t what you would call, well, inspiring. Thankfully, however, the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder both possess a naturally-aspirated, 4.0-litre flat-six power plant. Rather than sharing an engine with the 991.2 GT3, the cars use the engine from the current 992 911 Carrera. Of course, an extra litre had to be added and the turbochargers removed. Porsche wouldn’t want the ‘baby’ in the range to beat its flagship after all.

By being under development by the Porsche Motorsport team, the cars push out 414 horsepower (309 kW) and 419 Nm of torque. 0-100 km/h is dealt with in 4.4 seconds with the Cayman GT4 running out of puff at 304 km/h and the Spyder at 301 clicks. Compared to the previous GT4, the 718 Cayman has 29 more Stuttgart stallions (22 kW) and revs up to a glorious 8000 rpm. Arguably the best part, however, is that both cars are fitted with a gear stick and a third pedal.

Despite not sharing the engine from the 991.2 GT3, the Cayman GT4 does share a few other components from it. One of these is the brakes. You have a choice of either 15-inch steels or 16.1-inch carbon-ceramics, with both being surrounded by 20-inch wheels. The rear axle of the GT4 and Spyder is part exclusive to the two cars. In addition to that, the cars are also fitted with Porsche’s Torque Vectoring (PTV) system which works together with a mechanical diff.

In terms of aerodynamics, this new generation Cayman GT4 is producing 50% more than the last one. All in all, the 718 Cayman GT4 produces 24 kilograms more downforce at 200 km/h.

We will have to wait for SA pricing, but there is almost no doubt that both these two models will be two of the best value for money sportscars out there. Numbers aren’t limited, and production is set to start in the first half of next year.