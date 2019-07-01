1,750 HP (1,305 kW) SSC Tuatara Enters Production

Believe it or not, the SSC Tuatara was shown to us all the way back in 2012 so you are forgiven if you have forgotten about it but now we have confirmation that it has finally entered production with the sights set on the Bugatti Chiron.

A company representative e-mailed Motor1.com to inform them (and the rest of us) that the production of customer cars has commenced and the very first one will be delivered to its rightful owner in the third quarter of this year.

The bespoke 5.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine will deliver a whopping 1,350 hp (1,007 kW) on regular fuel and 1,750 hp (1,305 kW) on E85.

The founder, Jerod Shelby is confident his car will be the first to hit the 300 mph mark thanks to its 0.279 drag coefficient, the lowest of any hypercar to date. According to the manufacturer, the SSC Tuatara won’t be a one trick pony as it will also be excellent around a race track.

Take a look at some of the technical specs below and you will agree that this American creation most certainly has a shot at being the first production car to break the 300 mph (482 km/h) barrier.