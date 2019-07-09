NewsSouth Africa

ONLY Range-Topping 310 kW Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Coming to South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

There seems to be confusion surrounding the South African market and the new ‘hyper hatch’ from Mercedes-AMG.

We have received word directly from s Mercedes-Benz South Africa product specialist that only the range-topping 310 kW A 45 S version will make its way to our shores.

Basically, it does not make sense fo homologate an extra model in South Africa as a majority of the AMG buyers will for the ‘S’ models only.

Do not panic you, hot hatch lovers. We will be getting the beefiest offering which means you can sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

For those who were keen on the non S version, sorry but there are no plans on bringing that variant in.

