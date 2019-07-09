Ride On Board The Bentley Continental GT As It Sets a Pikes Peak Record

The Bentley Continental GT set a new record for production cars on the famous American hill. Driven by Rhys Millen, the car managed to take the course in 10:18.488 minutes, 8 seconds faster than the previous record holder, David Donner, and his Porsche 911 Turbo S.

If you were wondering what it is like to climb Pikes Peak yourself then this is as close as most of us will get.

Bentley has shared an onboard video showing the full ten minutes of Millen’s run up Pikes Peak. And what a sheer delight to watch this is…

There is a second video as well, covering the race build-up, showing helicopter footage of the run and featuring post-race reactions from the Bentley team and Millen himself (also available below). But still the onboard one remains our favorite.