BMW M2 CS Will Be A Fairly Limited Edition Car

The eagerly awaited BMW M2 CS will be making its debut fairly soon at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. After many months of teaser shots and testing at the Nürburgring, you will very soon be able to order the car for yourself. Having said that, though, you better make that phone call to your local BMW dealer pretty quickly because apparently, not too many of these more hardcore M2’s will be made.

Exact numbers are not known at this stage, but it looks like the car will be fairly limited with only a smidge more than 2000 M2 CS’s that will be roaming the streets around the world. The modern-day 1M? Well, that will have to be seen but by looking at the M2 CS it would certainly seem so.

The car will be powered by the S55 3.0-litre, six-cylinder motor pushing out 450 German horses (336 kW) and 550 Nm of torque. As with most M cars, drive will be sent to the rear only and gears will be changed via a 7-speed dual-clutch ‘box. The M Sport Exhaust System has been tinkered with as well to ensure an even raspier BMW growl.

Carbon fibre is very much the order of the day. If you’re lucky enough to receive an M2 CS, you’ll find a carbon fibre roof, rear spoiler, front splitter, rear diffuser as well as carbon side mirrors. Just in case that isn’t enough carbon fibre for you, the interior will also receive some carbon parts including on the centre console door handle cover. Continuing the sporty atmosphere on the inside, BMW has given the M2 CS the same M Competition seats that are found in the M4 CS.

The M2 CS will have Adaptive M Suspension, 19-inch wheels (either in Jet Black or matte gold) as well as an M Sport braking system as standard. Of course, you will be able to opt for carbon ceramics should you wish.