Is BMW Planning A M140e Hybrid Hot Hatch With 300kW?

“M140i” rendered by CarWow

The hot hatch market is hotly contested these days but BMW is not playing in the Mercedes-AMG A45 “hyper hatch” category at the moment.

Is that about to change though as Automobile Mag is reporting that the Bavarian manufacturer is working on a high-powered version of the 1 Series hatchback with a hybrid powertrain delivering as much as 400 hp/300 kW.

Tipped for 2020 and dubbed the M140e, the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder found in the M135i xDrive will be assisted by an 80 hp (60 kW) electric motor, a 35-kWh battery, and a water-injection system.

With 400 hp, the M140e would run in good company, with the likes of the Audi RS3, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 S, and the next-generation Volkswagen Golf R, which is expected to far eclipse the outgoing model’s 296 hp output.