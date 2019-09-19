Second Generation Mercedes-AMG GT To Be Four-Wheel Drive Hybrid

Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro pictured

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is due to go on sale in 2021 and it will be quite a bit different to what we are used to from the current (first) generation.

The successor will adopt a revised twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with new mild-hybrid assistance, as well as a fully variable four-wheel-drive system in some of the models.

The models at the top of the range could push out as much as 650 hp (if not more) thanks to the electric boosting capability of their new mild-hybrid EQ Boost functions. This will also bring a notable increase in torque to the GT’s upgraded V8 engine.

The new GT will likely be produced in both coupé and roadster bodystyles and will take on the same competitors in the form of the Porsche 911 (992.2 when it comes) and the Aston Martin Vantage range.

There will be a new four-wheel-drive system that can rapidly balance drive between the front and rear axles as well as a torque vectoring function to vary the amount of power sent to each individual rear wheel.

Thanks to this, the new GT’s should be able to rocket off the line and start to win a few drag races here and there. Like the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, it will feature a so-called Drift mode where all the power is sent to the rear wheels only for some slidey, smokey fun.