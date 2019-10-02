BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition Revealed With 625 HP (460 kW)

The all-new BMW X5 M, X6 M as well as their Competition variants have been revealed and as expected they pack a mighty punch and look properly mean.

Just yesterday we shared a teaser of the X6 M Competition drifting and now we have the official shots, clips and info on the third generation of their high-performance executive-class Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) models. These M and M Competition models offer more luxury, more style, more tech, and of course, more horsepower than the standard SUVs on which they’re based.

Both the X5 M and X6 M use the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. In the non-Competition variants, power is a beefy 600 hp (441 kW) with 750 Nm of torque. That is an increase of 24 hp (18 kW) over the outgoing M models, allowing for a 100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds.

The Competition variants pack a proper punch with 625 hp (460 kW) on tap with the same 750 Nm of torque. This allows the speedy SUV’s to sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 285 km/h (if you opt for the Drivers package).

BMW and M engineers reworked the suspension, giving these models an adaptive M suspension setup and with Active Roll Stabilisation standard on all the variants. More power means better stopping power is required and with the larger brakes, you are in safe hands.

Externally you will see the typical M elements including trim-specific kidney grilles, aerodynamic side mirrors, and larger vents, as well as unique M-coloured stitching, illuminated door sills and unique knee padding inside. Both the X5 M and X6 M ride on new 21-inch M Sport wheels. Inside the M models make use of the Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3 inch centre screen.

We simply cannot wait to get our hands on one when they arrive in South Africa around May next year and it sounds like we will only be getting the full-hog Competition variants from launch.