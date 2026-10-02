MANHART MHXM 900 Dubai Is An 888 HP Limited Edition BMW XM

MANHART is celebrating its 40th anniversary with something suitably outrageous. Meet the MHXM 900 Dubai Limited Edition, an 888 hp (662 kW) BMW XM created specifically with the Middle East in mind.

Just 10 examples will be produced, each individually numbered, with the car pictured wearing the 03/10 designation.

MANHART Celebrates 40 Years With A Special BMW XM

MANHART traces its roots back to 1986, when brothers Wilfried and Günther Manhart started the business from a small garage in Hückelhoven, Germany.

Four decades later, the tuner has become particularly well known for extracting substantially more performance from BMW M products, and the MHXM 900 Dubai Limited Edition has been created to mark that milestone.

Unlike some of MANHART’s previous XM builds, which have typically combined darker finishes with gold detailing, this version adopts a much lighter theme.

Porcelain White paint is paired with champagne-coloured signature lines, while the cabin receives a matching ivory treatment. MANHART refers to the overall look as Desert Couture.

888 HP And 1,200 Nm From The Hybrid V8

Under the skin, the recipe will be familiar to anyone who has seen MANHART’s previous MHXM 900 creations.

BMW’s S68 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 continues to work alongside the XM’s electric motor, but the addition of MANHART’s MHtronik Powerbox takes combined output to 900 PS (888 hp / 662 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft).

For some perspective, the original V8-powered BMW XM develops 653 PS (644 hp / 480 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), while the more powerful XM Label produces 748 PS (738 hp / 550 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).

MANHART has not confirmed which version forms the basis of the Dubai Limited Edition, but even against the XM Label, the tuned SUV enjoys another 152 PS and 200 Nm.

These outputs aren’t new territory for the tuner. The previous MANHART MHXM 900 produced the same figures, so the Dubai edition is more about exclusivity and specification than extracting additional power.

No official acceleration figures have been announced. As a reference point, the standard BMW XM Label can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds.

Akrapovič Exhaust And More Performance Available

Helping the V8 make itself heard is an Akrapovič titanium slip-on exhaust system, while a wireless control kit can also be specified.

MANHART says customers wanting even more performance can request additional upgrades, although it hasn’t revealed exactly how far the MHXM 900 can be pushed.

Porcelain White Meets Carbon Fibre

The exterior is where this particular MHXM 900 really separates itself from previous builds.

MANHART says the Porcelain White finish and champagne graphics draw inspiration from the traditional kandura worn across the UAE.

Against the bright paintwork sits a collection of exposed, clear-coated carbon fibre components. The front receives a new spoiler lip and apron extensions, while carbon fibre side skirts add more visual weight along the flanks.

At the rear, MANHART has installed a substantial diffuser with additional side elements, a carbon fibre strip connecting the taillights and a pair of spoilers.

It’s still unmistakably an XM, just with considerably more visual drama.

Massive 24-Inch MANHART Wheels

Filling those enormous arches are MANHART Concave One forged wheels finished in gloss black with champagne detailing.

They measure 24 inches at both ends, with 10-inch-wide front wheels wrapped in 295/30 ZR24 rubber and huge 12-inch-wide rears wearing 355/25 ZR24 tyres.

Wheel spacers bring the rims closer to the edge of the bodywork, while H&R lowering springs reduce the ride height and give the XM a more planted stance.

MANHART has already demonstrated just how extreme the XM can look with its previous Thor carbon fibre body kit, but the lighter colour palette of the Dubai edition gives this version a very different character.

Ivory Interior Continues The Desert Couture Theme

MANHART has carried the exterior theme into the cabin with ivory leather upholstery contrasted by brown leather and Alcantara.

Exposed carbon fibre trim is scattered throughout the interior to provide some visual connection to the aggressive exterior upgrades.

The pale leather might also make more sense than the usual black cabin in Dubai, where summer temperatures regularly exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Just 10 Examples Will Be Built

MANHART has not announced pricing for the MHXM 900 Dubai Limited Edition. Customers will need to contact the company directly for pricing, specifications and delivery information.

What has been confirmed is that production will be strictly limited to 10 individually numbered examples.

The timing is interesting too. BMW has already started trimming the XM range in some markets, with the regular V8 model dropped in the US and Europe for the 2026 model year, leaving the XM Label as the sole V8 option.

There has also been speculation that XM production could conclude around 2028 without a direct successor.