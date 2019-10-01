BMW X6 M Competition Teaser Shows Wild Drifting Side Of The New SUV

Generally speaking, teaser photos and videos are a bit on the bland side but the Bavarian folk from BMW decided to take a different and much better approach.

There is not much we don’t know about the unreleased X6 M Competition considering it has been fully leaked already and since it will share its drivetrain with the M5, there will not be any shocking revelations under the hood.

BMW Deutschland has shared an entertaining teaser video featuring German Actor Matthias Malmedie.

We are expecting the X6 M Competition to pack the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the M5 Competition producing 625 hp (466 kW). Like the M5, there seems to be a drift mode to send most of the power to the rear wheels, enabling smokey slides as seen in the video below.