NewsVideo

BMW X6 M Competition Teaser Shows Wild Drifting Side Of The New SUV

By Zero2Turbo

Generally speaking, teaser photos and videos are a bit on the bland side but the Bavarian folk from BMW decided to take a different and much better approach.

There is not much we don’t know about the unreleased X6 M Competition considering it has been fully leaked already and since it will share its drivetrain with the M5, there will not be any shocking revelations under the hood.

Related Posts

Small Toyota Supra Safety Recall from… BMW

Manhart Pump BMW X3 M Competition Up To 630 HP (470 kW)

BMW Deutschland has shared an entertaining teaser video featuring German Actor Matthias Malmedie.

We are expecting the X6 M Competition to pack the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the M5 Competition producing 625 hp (466 kW). Like the M5, there seems to be a drift mode to send most of the power to the rear wheels, enabling smokey slides as seen in the video below.

You might also like
News

Small Toyota Supra Safety Recall from… BMW

News

Manhart Pump BMW X3 M Competition Up To 630 HP (470 kW)

News

BMW Will Be Upgrading Z4 M40i Power To 382 HP (285 kW)

News

New BMW V8 May Be In The Works For A M5 CS Super Sedan

News

BMW M2 CS To Pack 450 HP (336 kW) and Limited To 2,200 Units

Zero2Turbo

M Performance Package Drops BMW M135i xDrive Sprint Time

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us