News

Porsche Used Taycan Turbo Not Turbo S For ‘Ring Lap

By Zero2Turbo

When Porsche announced their Taycan Nurburgring lap time it really seemed to ruffle the feathers of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla promptly had a couple of Model S prototypes sent to the circuit but left without setting an official lap time.

Related Posts

TechArt Upgrade New Porsche 911 With Some Gold Wheels and…

Hennessey Performance Wants To Make The Porsche Taycan…

Porsche then revealed that the lap they set was actually in the lower-spec Taycan Turbo and not the 750 hp Turbo S variant. Why did they use this variant you might ask?

Well Cars Guide spoke with the Taycan’s product manager, Lukas Kramer, and he explained that the Taycan Turbo had just completed a 24-hour pre-launch test drive

“We used the same car on our own 24-hour test drive, and it was very important that the car could do both. Between the two events we just changed the tyres, we wanted the car to be in the same setup,” Kramer revealed.

He went on to confirm that the Taycan S would be faster around the ‘Ring, saying: “We’re really happy with our time. But there would be some potential [with the Turbo S].”

Source Cars Guide
You might also like
News

TechArt Upgrade New Porsche 911 With Some Gold Wheels and Wild Wing

News

Hennessey Performance Wants To Make The Porsche Taycan “Roll A Little…

News

New Porshe Hypercar Coming for Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One

News

This Must Be The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Testing

News

Porsche 718 Cayman Successor To Be Electric

News

Porsche Taycan Finally Official Producing As Much As 750 HP (560 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us