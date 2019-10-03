Stock BMW X3 M Competition Produces 542 HP (404 kW) On A Dyno

The BMW X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition have started arriving in South Africa ahead of its official launch at the 2019 BMW M Festival and it seems it has a little trick up its sleeve.

When it leaves the factory, BMW claims the X3 M Competition (and X4 M Competition) produces 503 hp (475 kW) and 600 Nm of torque from a new twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder. Well, it seems they were quite conservative, at least according to a dyno run by IND.

It ended up producing 491 horses (366 kW) and 446 pound-feet (605 Nm) of torque at the wheels “on measly 89 Octane.”

At roughly ten percent drivetrain loss, it is estimated that the X3 M Competition actually pushes around 542 hp (404 kW) and 665 Nm of torque at the crank.

As a reminder, the X3 M Competition will start at R1,510,686, while the X4 M Competition will kick off at R1,605,686 making it almost R100k more expensive.