Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 Screams On Track

We know now that the Valkyrie hypercar from Aston Martin will pack a mad 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 that can spin up to a stratospheric 11,100 rpm* before the cut-out kicks in so a tasty soundtrack should be guaranteed right? In this case, most certainly!

The powerplant produces 1,014 hp (756 kW) without hybrid assistance but with the additional KERS hybrid unit, total power peaks at a mighty 1,160 hp (865 kW) along with a muscular 900 Nm of torque.

This V12 powerplant will be fitted to 150 road-going Valkyries, plus another 25 track-only AMR Pro versions. A small number will also be produced to power the Valkyrie racers competing at Le Mans.

At this stage, Aston Martin has not released any specific performance figures of the hypercar but a sub-2.5 second sprint to 100 km/h is rumoured.

We are hoping that the final production version will be shown to the world at the Geneva Motor Show next year.

*This test was limited to 9,000 rpm so just imagine the scream with an additional 2,000 rpm.