NewsVideo

Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 Screams On Track

By Zero2Turbo

We know now that the Valkyrie hypercar from Aston Martin will pack a mad 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 that can spin up to a stratospheric 11,100 rpm* before the cut-out kicks in so a tasty soundtrack should be guaranteed right? In this case, most certainly!

The powerplant produces 1,014 hp (756 kW) without hybrid assistance but with the additional KERS hybrid unit, total power peaks at a mighty 1,160 hp (865 kW) along with a muscular 900 Nm of torque.

This V12 powerplant will be fitted to 150 road-going Valkyries, plus another 25 track-only AMR Pro versions. A small number will also be produced to power the Valkyrie racers competing at Le Mans.

Related Posts

Aston Martin DBX SUV Is Official

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Pumped Up To 820 HP (611 kW)

At this stage, Aston Martin has not released any specific performance figures of the hypercar but a sub-2.5 second sprint to 100 km/h is rumoured.

We are hoping that the final production version will be shown to the world at the Geneva Motor Show next year.

*This test was limited to 9,000 rpm so just imagine the scream with an additional 2,000 rpm.

You might also like
News

Aston Martin DBX SUV Is Official

News

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Pumped Up To 820 HP (611 kW)

News

Aston Martin DBX Interior Revealed

News

Aston Martin Share First Images Of New Vantage Roadster

News

Aston Martin DBS Zagato Completes The R110 Million Perfect Pair

Driven

Driven | Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us