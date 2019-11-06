NewsVideo

Audi RS Q8 Officially Fastest SUV Around The Nürburgring

By Zero2Turbo

The range-topping Audi RS Q8 has not even been revealed properly yet but you are already looking at the King of the ‘Ring among SUVs.

With an official time of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds, the Audi RS Q8 has established a new record for the fastest production SUVs at the Nürburgring by dethroning the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S.

The GLC 63 S set the now fallen record nearly a year ago when it lapped the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 49.3 seconds.

Powering the RS Q8 is the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 592 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This is good enough to sprint to 100 km/h in a blistering 3.8 seconds and to a top speed of 306 km/h (190 mph).

The debut has been confirmed for this month so we might see this Super SUV show its official face to the world at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

Source Autocar
