Maurizio Reggiani “Hints” at Lamborghini Urus Performante

Rendering via Motor1.com

The Lamborghini Urus has proven to be a huge success for the brand but it seems we may be getting an angrier Performante version of the Super SUV in the near future.

Chief technical director, Maurizio Reggiani “hinted” in an interview with Automobile that a Urus Performante is not off the cards.

When asked about the possible creation of the Urus Performante he said the following;

“I think we will see! You know, at Lamborghini, years and years ago at the time of the Gallardo, we defined this strategy. The Gallardo was the first one, and we continued with the Aventador and the Huracán. So we have the strategy, and we will maintain the strategy, but sometimes it’s clear you need to invent or reinvent yourself in an order that cannot be predicted. This will be our target also for the Urus. It’s difficult to talk about Lamborghini without mentioning the past models.”

It is very clear that nothing has been confirmed or he simply wants to keep us on the edge of our seats for as long as possible.

We are very confident a sharper, more hardcore version is in the works and it is just a matter of time until we get some confirmation from the head honchos.