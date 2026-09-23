LARTE Design Gives Lamborghini Urus SE A Ripe Cherry Carbon Makeover

LARTE Design has taken another swing at the Lamborghini Urus SE, and this time the focus is less about adding carbon and more about completely rethinking how colour flows across the SUV.

The latest LARGENDA creation transitions from exposed black carbon at the nose into a deep Ripe Cherry finish towards the rear. More importantly, the colour doesn’t simply sit on top of the carbon components. In several areas, it is incorporated directly into the material during production.

The result is a Urus SE that changes dramatically depending on where you are standing.

Black Carbon Meets Ripe Cherry

Up front, things start relatively dark. The bonnet, front bumper elements and splitter feature exposed black dry carbon, with the Lamborghini badge providing a small splash of colour against the visible weave.

Move towards the rear and the theme gradually changes.

From around the A-pillar, the body transitions from black into Ripe Cherry, becoming progressively richer until reaching its full colour at the back of the SUV.

LARTE has carried the same idea through the carbon components. The rear wheel arch extensions, diffuser, roof spoiler and sections of the rear bumper feature Ripe Cherry within the carbon weave itself.

Even the forged wheels follow the theme, with black used at the front and Ripe Cherry appearing at the rear.

The Colour Is Built Into The Carbon

This is where the project becomes more interesting than a conventional two-tone paint job.

Rather than painting the finished carbon parts, pigment is incorporated during the carbon layup process before the components enter the autoclave. Heat and pressure then cure the material, leaving the colour integrated into the finished carbon structure.

It means the visible weave remains part of the design rather than disappearing beneath paint or vinyl.

LARTE has previously experimented with similar coloured-carbon techniques, including a pink-and-black gradient Urus SE that used colour transitions directly within its dry-carbon components.

LARGENDA Is Becoming Increasingly Bespoke

Although the underlying LARGENDA package remains largely unchanged, LARTE has been using different finishes to make each Urus noticeably different from the last.

Previous examples have appeared in everything from monochromatic lilac to pink and black, matte carbon and other bespoke colour combinations.

The idea is simple: the hardware provides the foundation, while the owner decides how extreme or restrained the finished car becomes.

18 Dry Carbon Components

Underneath the unusual colour treatment is the familiar LARGENDA package developed specifically for the Lamborghini Urus SE.

It consists of 18 exterior components produced from dry carbon with a Class-A surface finish. The parts use the Urus’ existing factory mounting locations, meaning installation doesn’t require cutting or drilling into the vehicle.

Importantly for the technologically complex Urus SE, the package has also been engineered to retain compatibility with the plug-in hybrid hardware, parking sensors and driver-assistance systems. LARTE says the package holds German KBA national type approval, with certification confirmed through GTÜ Stuttgart.

There are no performance modifications associated with this particular build, so the Urus SE retains its standard 789 hp (588 kW) combined output.

Taking Urus Personalisation Beyond The Factory

LARTE describes this type of project as its Level 2 customisation approach.

Rather than selecting a body colour and then choosing contrasting carbon components, the paint and carbon finishes are developed together from the beginning. The black-to-Ripe Cherry theme is simply one interpretation of what can be done with the package.

For customers wanting something different, LARTE can develop a bespoke configuration covering the colours, carbon treatment and overall appearance, accompanied by renders, production timelines and pricing.

Considering how many Lamborghini Urus models are now roaming the world’s wealthier neighbourhoods, finding a way to make one genuinely distinctive is becoming increasingly difficult.

This one shouldn’t have that problem.