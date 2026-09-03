Lamborghini Revuelto Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

The Lamborghini Revuelto has only been around for a few years, but Sant’Agata is already preparing the next evolution of its V12 hybrid flagship.

Fresh from the arrival of the hardcore Revuelto SV, attention might naturally turn towards an eventual SVJ. Instead, Lamborghini appears to be working on something a little different first, with what is believed to be the first prototype of the facelifted Revuelto now spotted testing.

Often referred to as the Revuelto Mk2, the updated supercar is expected to arrive around 2028 and the early development car suggests the changes could be more extensive than a typical mid-cycle refresh.

Sharper Front End For The Revuelto

The prototype, photographed by David Suarez (@elscarspott), reveals several noticeable changes despite still being at an early stage of development.

Up front, the Revuelto appears to have gained slimmer headlights that give the nose a sharper and slightly more aggressive appearance. Lamborghini’s distinctive Y-shaped daytime running light signature remains, although it is incorporated into a redesigned front section.

The bumper itself also appears to have been reshaped, potentially pointing towards changes aimed at improving cooling and aerodynamic efficiency rather than simply freshening up the styling.

Major Changes Along The Sides

Perhaps the most interesting differences can be found further back.

The distinctive floating buttresses of the current Revuelto appear to have disappeared. In their place are substantially broader rear haunches, creating a more muscular profile around the back of the car.

There also appears to be an additional intake positioned above the main side opening. Given the enormous cooling requirements of Lamborghini’s V12 hybrid powertrain, these changes could have a functional purpose rather than simply being part of the facelift’s new design language.

Rear Aerodynamics Have Been Reworked

Lamborghini’s engineers have also been busy with the rear of the Revuelto.

Additional ventilation has appeared in the rear bumper, while the familiar stepped rear wing remains. However, its relationship with the central exhaust arrangement has changed and it no longer follows the same hexagonal theme seen on the current production car.

The diffuser has been modified too. The existing Revuelto uses four prominent vertical elements, while the prototype appears to reduce that number to three.

Taken together, the modifications suggest Lamborghini is looking at more than a simple cosmetic update. Cooling, airflow management and aerodynamic performance all appear to be receiving attention.

What About The Revuelto’s V12 Hybrid Powertrain?

This is where things become less clear.

There is currently no reliable information suggesting what Lamborghini has planned beneath the bodywork. The standard Revuelto already combines a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 with three electric motors, while the recently revealed Revuelto SV pushes the concept even further.

Whether the facelift will receive additional power, revised electric motors, a larger battery or other changes to the hybrid system remains unknown.

With the updated model reportedly still around two years away, Lamborghini has plenty of development time remaining.

Lamborghini Revuelto Mk2 Expected In 2028

Current information points towards a 2028 debut for the facelifted Revuelto.

That would put the update roughly halfway through the flagship’s lifecycle and potentially leave room for an even more extreme model later on.

An SVJ remains an obvious possibility given Lamborghini’s history, but for now it seems the regular Revuelto is first in line for a substantial makeover.

Expect more prototypes to appear as development progresses towards 2028.