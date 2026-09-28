Lamborghini Hints At Wild New Temerario Variants Including Sterrato Successor

Temerario Sterrato rendering by CarScoops

The Lamborghini Temerario may only be at the beginning of its life, but the Italian manufacturer is already hinting that its new V8 hybrid supercar could eventually become a much broader family.

Much like the Huracan before it, the Temerario’s new platform has been engineered with several different versions in mind. That could mean everything from a lighter rear-wheel-drive model to a hardcore track machine and, potentially, another raised off-road special inspired by the Huracan Sterrato.

Lamborghini Has Plenty Planned For The Temerario

The Huracan proved just how far Lamborghini could stretch a single model. Over its lengthy production run, the V10 supercar appeared in numerous forms, including rear and all-wheel-drive versions, Spyder models, the Performante, Tecnica, STO and the wonderfully unconventional Sterrato.

Lamborghini product line director Paolo Racchetti has now suggested the Temerario could follow a similar path.

Importantly, its electrified platform gives Lamborghini more freedom than it had with the Huracan. Engineers can alter not only the combustion engine but also the electric side of the powertrain, opening the door to substantially different interpretations of the car.

According to Racchetti, the architecture was developed from the outset to accommodate several different missions rather than simply underpinning one coupe and its convertible sibling.

More Than 1,000 HP Could Be Possible

The standard Temerario combines a new 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with three axial-flux electric motors.

Its V8 produces 789 hp (588 kW) on its own, while each electric motor is capable of contributing 148 hp (110 kW). Combined system output stands at 907 hp (677 kW).

That is unlikely to be the platform’s limit.

Lamborghini technical boss Rouven Mohr has previously suggested more extreme Temerario derivatives could push beyond 1,000 hp (746 kW). A lighter rear-wheel-drive version has also been discussed, potentially using a smaller self-charging hybrid arrangement rather than the existing plug-in hybrid system.

Such a setup could give Lamborghini an opportunity to reduce weight while creating a more focused and engaging version of the Temerario.

Tecnica And STO Successors Look Likely

While Lamborghini is keeping specific future models under wraps, Racchetti confirmed there is room for more specialised Temerario derivatives.

One possibility would be a more playful, driver-focused model following the philosophy of the Huracan Tecnica. Above that could sit a far more serious track-biased version drawing inspiration from Lamborghini’s GT3 and Super Trofeo racing programmes.

That would effectively give the Temerario its own answer to the Huracan STO, although the additional performance potential of the hybrid powertrain means Lamborghini has plenty of scope to take things considerably further.

Could There Be A Temerario Sterrato?

Perhaps the most interesting possibility is another Lamborghini designed to leave the tarmac.

Racchetti stopped short of confirming a Temerario Sterrato but made it clear that the idea has not been dismissed. Lamborghini remains particularly fond of the Huracan Sterrato and views the concept as something uniquely suited to the brand.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann has previously expressed similar enthusiasm for the Sterrato while refusing to rule out another off-road-inspired supercar.

Whether it happens will ultimately depend on Lamborghini’s resources and priorities. Core models such as the coupe, convertible and high-performance derivatives will naturally come first.

Given the reception enjoyed by the Huracan Sterrato, however, it would hardly be surprising to see Lamborghini revisit the formula later in the Temerario’s lifecycle.

Temerario Spyder Is Coming First

Before any of these more specialised models arrive, Lamborghini’s next priority is the Temerario Spyder.

The open-top model is expected to retain the coupe’s hybrid V8 powertrain while gaining a retractable roof and redesigned rear bodywork. Prototypes have already been spotted testing, with a debut expected in 2027.

After that, Lamborghini appears ready to start exploring exactly how far it can stretch the Temerario platform.

If the Huracan’s 14 derivatives are anything to go by, the 907 hp (677 kW) Temerario we know today could end up being one of the more restrained versions of Lamborghini’s new entry-level supercar.