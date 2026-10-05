Lamborghini Temerario Gets Extreme Carbon Fibre Makeover From 1016 Industries

Customer deliveries of the Lamborghini Temerario are now gathering momentum, which means the aftermarket is wasting little time getting its hands on Lamborghini’s latest supercar.

Several companies have already revealed upgrades for the V8-powered Temerario, and 1016 Industries has now joined the party with a comprehensive package that dramatically changes the appearance of the new Raging Bull.

A Much Wider Lamborghini Temerario

Subtlety was clearly not part of the brief.

The most obvious additions are the heavily flared wheel arches and rear quarter panels, giving the Temerario a considerably wider and more aggressive stance.

Up front, 1016 Industries has developed a redesigned bumper and splitter combination, accompanied by a new bonnet and additional louvres positioned over the front fenders.

The changes continue along the sides with redesigned skirts and revised air intakes, while owners can also complete the look with a set of aftermarket wheels.

Things Get Even Wilder At The Rear

As dramatic as the front looks, most of the visual theatre happens behind the cabin.

1016 Industries has fitted the Temerario with a substantial fixed rear wing alongside an additional lip spoiler. A roof scoop adds another motorsport-inspired touch, while a redesigned rear bumper and more aggressive diffuser finish off the transformation.

Whether the new components deliver a measurable aerodynamic advantage has not been confirmed, but outright performance does not appear to be the main objective here. This package is primarily about making one of Lamborghini’s most striking modern supercars considerably harder to ignore.

Carbon Fibre Without Cutting Up The Original Car

One important aspect of the conversion is that it has been designed to be reversible.

That means owners can return their Temerario to factory specification without permanently modifying the original bodywork, something that could prove valuable when resale time arrives.

Customers can choose between conventional twill carbon fibre, forged carbon fibre and a less expensive fibre-reinforced polymer construction.

For owners concerned about retaining originality, the ability to remove the entire package later could make the conversion considerably more appealing than a permanent widebody build.

The Full Package Costs More Than R2 Million

Going all-in certainly isn’t cheap.

A complete package finished in forged carbon fibre costs more than $120,000 (approximately R2,002,368). Choosing conventional carbon fibre or fibre-reinforced polymer brings the price down, although this remains a substantial investment for modifications that don’t appear to deliver any significant increase in performance.

Considering the price of the Temerario itself, spending another couple of million rand purely on visual upgrades will only make sense to a very particular type of owner.

Then again, buyers looking for restraint probably aren’t shopping for a widebody Lamborghini in the first place.