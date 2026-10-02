Venuum Black Makes The Lamborghini Revuelto Look Even Wilder

The Lamborghini Revuelto is hardly a car that needs help attracting attention, but Venuum Black clearly thinks there is room to turn things up another notch.

With the more extreme Revuelto SV now sitting above the regular model, existing Revuelto owners looking for something even more visually dramatic have another option. Venuum’s answer is the Voltoro V1, a comprehensive body kit that gives Lamborghini’s V12 hybrid supercar a far more menacing appearance.

Lamborghini Revuelto Gets The Voltoro V1 Treatment

Unlike some of the more extravagant aftermarket interpretations of the Revuelto, Venuum hasn’t completely reinvented Lamborghini’s original design.

Instead, the Voltoro V1 builds on the factory bodywork with a collection of considerably more aggressive components. The result sits somewhere between a traditional aero package and a full visual transformation.

There are no changes to the Revuelto’s hybrid powertrain, meaning the focus here is entirely on appearance.

Much More Aggressive Front End

The biggest change up front comes from a completely redesigned bumper and an enormous splitter that extends significantly further forward than the Lamborghini item.

Venuum has also created a new bonnet featuring additional vents, vanes and openings. Combined with the sharper bumper treatment, it gives the Revuelto a noticeably more track-focused face.

Changes continue along the flanks with redesigned side skirts and a new set of 21-inch wheels finished in bronze.

Huge Wing Dominates The Rear

Things become considerably more dramatic when viewed from behind.

Venuum has fitted a redesigned engine cover topped by a large fixed rear wing, immediately separating the Voltoro V1 from a standard Revuelto.

A completely different rear bumper and diffuser complete the transformation, with one of the more unusual details being a third brake light shaped around the Venuum logo.

Whether all of these additions provide a meaningful aerodynamic improvement remains to be seen, but there is little doubt that they give the Revuelto substantially more visual presence.

No Price Announced Yet

Venuum has not revealed pricing for the Voltoro V1 package.

Given the scale of the conversion and the expected use of lightweight carbon fibre components, however, anyone considering the upgrade should probably expect a substantial bill.

The tuner has become increasingly active at the upper end of the aftermarket world, previously turning its attention to machinery such as the Ferrari Purosangue, Rolls-Royce Wraith and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

For the Revuelto, the Voltoro V1 offers owners a way of making Lamborghini’s already outrageous flagship look even more extreme without touching its V12 hybrid powertrain.

For more modified Lamborghini madness, check out Zero2Turbo’s coverage of the Mansory Lamborghini Revuelto and the latest Lamborghini Revuelto news.