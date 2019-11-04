News

McLaren Senna LM Brings Senna GTR To The Road

By Zero2Turbo

We thought the McLaren Senna GTR was the last Senna variant we would see but the team from McLaren Special Operations (MSO) are not done yet.

The Senna GTR is a track-only version of the track-focused Senna and was never meant to be driven on public roads. Now though, McLaren is offering a street-legal version of the GTR called the Senna LM.

Related Posts

Is McLaren Readying To Attempt A Nurburgring Lap With Their…

Ferrari 488 Pista Pips Mighty McLaren 720S at Anglesey…

These are the first renderings and if you were hoping the dramatic design of the Senna GTR carried over to the road-legal Senna LM, you will be a little disappointed. The car features the LM-style centre-lock wheels and sports a roof scoop but sadly missing are the double canards at the front, the drastic diffuser and the menacing rear spoiler from the GTR.

Sources have told TheSupercarBlog that it will have Senna GTR performance which probably means the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 will produce the same 814 hp (607 kW).

Only 20 will be built each carrying a price tag of £1.3 million before taxes and you can only have it on this special McLaren Orange paint. This colour was used on the original McLaren LM and can also be seen on their Formula 1 cars but we are willing to bet that if you part with more money, you can choose any colour you want.

Source TheSupercarBlog
You might also like
News

Is McLaren Readying To Attempt A Nurburgring Lap With Their Senna?

News

Ferrari 488 Pista Pips Mighty McLaren 720S at Anglesey Circuit

News

Unreleased McLaren 620R Spotted Testing In Matte Black

News

McLaren 620R Leaks As GT4-based Road Car

News

Porsche 935 vs AMG GT R Pro vs 720S Spider Drag Race At Night

News

McLaren BC-03 Hypercar Leaked

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us