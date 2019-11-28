Menacing BMW M2 Fitted With R340k McLaren Senna Seats

The BMW M2 is a massively popular car around the world and a large percentage of these are being treated to unique upgrades and modifications to the owners taste.

We recently came across a thread on Bimmerpost where an owner of a black M2 (LCI) went to the extreme by fitting the carbon fibre seats from a McLaren Senna. As you can imagine this would not be a cheap exercise and he stated that it stung his wallet to the tune of £18,000 (approx. R340k).

The mods did not end there either as he fitted the front bumper and wheels from the M2 Competition, painted the calipers acid green and fitted an M4 GTS style roll cage to match.

According to him, they are genuine seats from the McLaren Senna and not aftermarket so either he has a very good connection with the McLaren factory in Woking or he found a totalled Senna somewhere in the world.