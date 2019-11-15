New Ferrari Roma Key Will Make Sure People Know You Drive A Ferrari

via @jack_rix on Twitter

Some people like to be discreet about what they are driving and some like to put it out there. If you happen to be the latter then buy yourself the new Ferrari Roma and “forget” your key on the table.

As you can see in the images included, the key is an in-your-face palm-sized Ferrari badge on one side and leather on the other.

To be honest we quite like it and although its the opposite of subtle, you can simply keep it in your pocket if you don’t want to flex.

Find yourself at a car keys in a bowl kind of party and you guaranteed a good time (this is a joke).