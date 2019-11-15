News

New Ferrari Roma Key Will Make Sure People Know You Drive A Ferrari

By Zero2Turbo
via @jack_rix on Twitter

Some people like to be discreet about what they are driving and some like to put it out there. If you happen to be the latter then buy yourself the new Ferrari Roma and “forget” your key on the table.

Related Posts

Ferrari Roma Revealed With 611 HP (456 kW) Turbo V8

Almost New Ferrari FXX-K Headed for Auction

As you can see in the images included, the key is an in-your-face palm-sized Ferrari badge on one side and leather on the other.

To be honest we quite like it and although its the opposite of subtle, you can simply keep it in your pocket if you don’t want to flex.

Find yourself at a car keys in a bowl kind of party and you guaranteed a good time (this is a joke).

You might also like
News

Ferrari Roma Revealed With 611 HP (456 kW) Turbo V8

News

Almost New Ferrari FXX-K Headed for Auction

News

Ferrari Reveal 488 GT3 EVO and 488 Challenge EVO

News

Ferrari 488 Pista Pips Mighty McLaren 720S at Anglesey Circuit

News

You Might Have To Wait Longer Than You Want For A Modern Ferrari Dino

News

Ferrari 812 GTS and F8 Spider Pricing for South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us