Ferrari Roma Revealed With 611 HP (456 kW) Turbo V8

Ferrari has revealed a new mid-front-engined coupé called the Roma which as expected it effectively a fixed-roof version of the Portofino with substantially reworked styling.

They describe it as a “2+” coupé featuring “refined proportions and timeless design”, with the Italian firm also promising “unparalleled performance and handling.” The Roma gains a bold grille at the end of its elongated front, and sharp lines over the bold wheel arches. There’s no confirmation of rear seats yet, although the ‘2+’ designation and a headrest silhouette in one of the photos do suggest their presence.

Under the hood sits a reworked version of the 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 as found in the Portofino but it is connected to the eight-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.

It produces 611 hp (456 kW) and 760 Nm of torque which is good enough to get it to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Zero to 200 km/h takes just 9.3 seconds and it will go all the way to a little over 320 km/h if you keep your foot buried.

On the inside, Ferrari’s designers use a high center console that separates the passenger and driver. The driver looks a large, digital instrument cluster, and there’s a portrait-layout infotainment screen next to it. The passenger even has a separate screen to watch in front of them.

The decision to introduce a new nameplate, rather than just producing a hard-top version of the Portofino, has likely been taken to target the car at a new audience. By turning the car into a “2+” coupé, it can likely broaden its offering at the entry-level of its range.