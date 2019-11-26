The Average Bugatti Customer Spends R5 Million Just On Options

If you are fortunate enough to be able to afford a Bugatti, chances are you have amassed an enormous wealth considering the Chiron starts from $3 million.

Any Bugatti is a special car so your car needs to match your personality and style but this does not come cheap.

While talking to CarBuzz at the LA Auto Show last week, Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann mentioned that the average amount Bugatti customers spend on options is “300,000 euros. This does not include the base car or taxes.”

“It’s limitless in terms of materials,” he said. “It’s not limitless in terms of options or individualization programs, which is half a million [euros] on top of what you get [over the base car]. But then it’s limitless if you have other desires which are not foreseen.”