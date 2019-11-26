News

The Average Bugatti Customer Spends R5 Million Just On Options

By Zero2Turbo

If you are fortunate enough to be able to afford a Bugatti, chances are you have amassed an enormous wealth considering the Chiron starts from $3 million.

Related Posts

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and Chiron Arrive in…

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Build Slot Available For R75…

Any Bugatti is a special car so your car needs to match your personality and style but this does not come cheap.

While talking to CarBuzz at the LA Auto Show last week, Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann mentioned that the average amount Bugatti customers spend on options is “300,000 euros. This does not include the base car or taxes.”

“It’s limitless in terms of materials,” he said. “It’s not limitless in terms of options or individualization programs, which is half a million [euros] on top of what you get [over the base car]. But then it’s limitless if you have other desires which are not foreseen.”

Source CarBuzz
You might also like
News

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and Chiron Arrive in South Africa

News

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Build Slot Available For R75 Million

News

Bugatti Chiron Sky View Glass Roof Option Costs Nearly R1 Million

News

Andy Wallace Said The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Was Still Accelerating At 490…

News

Next Bugatti ‘Won’t Be An SUV’ But It Will Be High-Riding

News

Bugatti Baby II Toy Car Will Set You Back Nearly R500k

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us